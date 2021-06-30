A Stranger Took A Pregnancy Test In Her Bathroom And She’s Left Wondering If She’s The Worst For Explaining To This Woman That What She Took Was Really Not A Pregnancy Test

Ok, this has to be one of the craziest things I’ve ever heard, so buckle up for this one. A 30-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband had 8 friends of theirs over for lunch not that long ago.

One of their friends asked her if it would be alright for a couple named Doug and Sasha to come to the lunch, and they said that was fine.

She did not know Doug or Sasha, and neither did her husband. Doug and Sasha are both in their 30s, and this woman figured why not extend an invite to them.

During lunch, Sasha asked if she could use the bathroom, so this woman directed her to her master bathroom since someone was using their other bathroom.

“I was helping my husband finish with food when Sasha came out of the master bawling and holding something in her hand,” she said.

“At first I thought she hurt herself, but she said something to Doug that caused him to drop to his knees, cry, and begin kissing her stomach.”

“All of our friends begin screaming, jumping, and crying. It was insane. Finally, Sasha tells my husband and me that she is pregnant.”

She and her husband both offered up well wishes, but she did find it very weird that Sasha took a pregnancy test at her house, considering she’s a stranger to her.

She did not bring this up and kept this to herself though.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.