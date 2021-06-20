Dad In A Dilemma Asks The Internet If He Should Tell His Daughter’s Soon-To-Be Fiancé That She’s A Diagnosed Sociopath

A dad in a dilemma shared one of the hardest situations I’ve personally ever seen. He revealed his 25-year-old daughter that he loves is a diagnosed sociopath, but her soon-to-be fiancé has no idea.

“I’ve been able to have a good relationship with my daughter and I enjoy my time with her, but there’s one thing about her that would give many people pause – she is a diagnosed sociopath,” he began by saying.

He went on to explain that his daughter acted disturbingly and oddly when she was quite young.

It was after she seriously abused her younger sister that he knew in his heart he needed to get her professional help.

Despite that, she struggled immensely throughout elementary school and got in a ton of trouble. She lied, she was cruel, and she engaged in other misbehavior.

He stuck by making sure she got the help she needed, and he supported her as best as he could. Eventually, the alarming behaviors she exhibited went away as she grew up.

When she turned 18, she was officially diagnosed with ASPD, also called antisocial personality disorder.

She’s no longer aggressive and she’s successful. She’s educated, she has tons of friends, and men love her.

She’s very charming and attractive, and men find her fascinating. She has been dating on man in particular who adores her and her dad really likes.

