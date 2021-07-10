Mom And Her Young Daughters Found Dead In Their Million Dollar Mansion And Two Years Later Their Killer Could Still Be Out There

San Antonio, Texas. Nichol Olsen was a 37-year-old Mom living in San Antonio, Texas, in the neighborhood known as Anaqua Springs Ranch. She had two young daughters, 16-year-old Alexa Denice Montez, and 10-year-old London Bribiescas.

She also had a 22-year-old son, named Skylar. Nichol had been divorced several times and worked as a hairstylist. She had her cosmetology license.

Nichol and her two daughters lived together, along with Nichol’s boyfriend, 31-year-old Charles Wheeler.

They lived in a $1 million dollar mansion in a gated community that Charles generously bought for them all in 2018.

Nichol appears to have had it all. A fabulous life, a loving and wealthy boyfriend, beautiful children, and a seven-figure luxury home. Her life is the stuff dreams are made of.

Instagram; pictured above is 37-year-old Texas mom Nichol Olsen with her 31-year-old boyfriend Charles Wheeler

Tragically, Nichol’s life and the lives of her two daughters abruptly ended far too soon. Police are struggling to still piece together exactly what happened to this gorgeous family while in the comfort of their own lavish home…and the safety their gated community offered them.

Instagram; Nichol and her friends gather around the Christmas tree in her stunning Texas mansion this past holiday season

