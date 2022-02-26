This Selfless Mom Threw Herself In Front Of A Car In Order To Save Her 2-Year-Old Son’s Life

Arcata, California. Imagine having to make a split-second decision to save the life of your child by sacrificing your own.

Yet, 41-year old Jennifer Garcia made the ultimate sacrifice to save her son.

She was crossing the street with her toddler in a crosswalk in the early afternoon on January 22nd when she was struck and critically injured by an oncoming car.

In a selfless act, she was able to push her son out of the way and took the entire impact herself. Nevertheless, she sustained trauma to her brain, a great many broken bones, and a fractured pelvis.

After the accident, she was flown to a trauma center four hours away, where she lived in an induced coma for eight days before finally succumbing to her injuries on January 30th.

Jennifer was always helping others and was very involved in her community. She worked as a diversity outreach specialist at Redwood Coast Regional, helping children and adults with developmental disabilities coordinate community-based services.

She was the type of person who would give the shirt off her back to anyone who needed it. After the accident, her friend Colleen Gleason set-up up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Garcia’s family and medical expenses.

“If you know Jenn, she is truly a friend to all and would be the first to help anyone in need if she could,” Colleen wrote.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Jennifer

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.