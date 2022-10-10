Are You Really In Love, Or Are You Just Kind Of Obsessed?

Love vs. obsession – two things that can quickly become blurred when you first meet someone, and those sparks fly.

So today, I’m going to talk about love vs. infatuation, so you know the difference between dating and meeting new people.

For those new here, I’m Michael. I’m a relationship and dating coach with a marriage and family therapy background. I have helped hundreds of people and couples communicate better and develop healthier relationships. In addition, I answer questions from the internet about dating and relationships.

For today, the question is: Are you really in love or just kind of obsessed?

To answer this, you must know the difference between loving someone and being obsessed. Love is a choice. It is a conscious effort and devotion to someone through the good and bad times. On the other hand, an obsession is just a heavy infatuation mostly comprised of lust and novelty.

Obsession and infatuation are heavy at the beginning of a relationship. Everything is new and exciting.

You’ve got all those chemicals in your brain telling you this new person is the greatest thing ever. You can’t imagine being away from them for even a second. Usually, that feeling will fade after about 6-12 months. What is left is the equivalent of losing your “beer goggles.”

Now that the obsession has faded, you need to choose if this is worth staying for the long term. Now you decide to love them rather than be in love with them.

So, how can you tell the difference between an obsession born out of infatuation and being in love?

