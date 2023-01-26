Her Roommate Offered Her Leftovers From A Fancy Restaurant, But She Later Received A Venmo Request For The Price Of The Meal, And She Thought Being Expected To Pay Was Ridiculous

A few years ago, this 22-year-old young woman lived with her college roommate, who was also 22 at the time. And one week, her roommate invited a hometown friend to visit their school.

Now, because it had been a long time since her roommate had seen their friend, the pair decided to “splurge” a bit and eat out at a really nice restaurant in the city.

But, by the time her roommate arrived back at their house, they reportedly could not stop talking about just how expensive all of the food was.

Her roommate also ended up bringing home a box of leftovers, claiming that they could not fathom leaving it behind since the food cost so much money. Plus, her roommate claimed they did not want to just waste the food.

Yet, by the next morning, her roommate approached her with a confusing offer. More specifically, her roommate asked if she just wanted to eat the leftovers herself.

Now, she was obviously surprised, given all of the conversations about the meal’s cost. She did honestly want to eat the food, though, and ended up accepting the leftovers.

But, at that point, her roommate ended up asking her, “Are you sure?” And quite frankly, she found that pretty odd.

Nonetheless, she told her roommate “yes” again. Then, after she was handed the leftovers, she heated up the food and ate it all.

Just a few hours later, though, her roommate reached out to her regarding the food again. But this time, she simply received a Venmo request that was labeled “leftovers.”

