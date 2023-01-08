She Doesn’t Want Her Sister To Attend Her Wedding Because Her Sister Suffered A TBI And Has Trouble Navigating Social Situations, But Her Parents Believe That Is Beyond Wrong

This thirty-year-old woman has a younger sister named Liz, who is twenty-six. And, while growing up, she claims that Liz had an extremely promising future.

Apparently, her sister was a beautiful and charming young woman who had the smarts to match. Liz was consistently first in every class and even ended up attending an Ivy League school.

But then, a few years ago, everything changed after her sister suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) as the result of a car accident.

So now, Liz is unable to understand a lot of social cues and is slow to respond in conversations. She also claims that her sister sometimes throws tantrums, similar to a “moody teen.”

“I love my sister, but the easiest way to explain it is that she can act like a child,” she admitted.

In August of this year, though, she will be getting married to her fiancé, John, who is thirty-three. And like most girls, she revealed that she had dreamt about having a perfect wedding for a long time.

So, she was quite blunt in revealing that she honestly just does not want her sister Liz to attend the event.

Apparently, she believes that her mother would just hover over her sister the entire time. Moreover, she is worried that Liz might cause a scene during the ceremony or reception.

Anyway, since the wedding will be held at a hotel, she decided to propose a different arrangement. She suggested that they book a room for Liz so that way her sister is still nearby during the event.

