This Recipe For Ombré Pink Pancakes Is The A Sweet Way To Start Your Valentine’s Day Morning

Now that the Christmas and New Year’s festivities are behind us, we can finally shift our focus to the most fun holiday of the year: Valentine’s Day!

Kick off a cozy Valentine’s Day at home with breakfast in bed. There is something luxurious about waking up and having a delicious meal ready for you without having to lift a finger.

That’s just like princess treatment right there.

Well, this pancake breakfast is sure to leave your sweetie satisfied and feeling like royalty. What’s not to love about a stack of pancakes composed of various shades of pink? It’s not every day you get to enjoy pink pancakes!

A TikToker named Allyson (@domesticsuperhero) has a delicious Valentine’s recipe for pink ombré pancakes that are made for the season of love.

It’s a great way to treat your someone special to something special.

Start by preparing your pancake mix according to the instructions on the box. Once it’s all mixed up, distribute the mix into three separate bowls.

Then, in order to make your pink pancakes pop, add gel food coloring to the mix.

Use just a drop in one bowl, about two drops in the second bowl, and three drops in the third. Adjust the number of drops to your liking.

The goal is to achieve three different shades of pink, going from lightest to darkest.

