This Valentine’s Day Caprese Salad Is Simple To Make, But It’s Sure To Impress Your Special Someone

Show your Valentine some love by laying low with a delicious meal at home.

If you’re planning on putting together a romantic dinner for your Valentine this year, I suggest making this Valentine’s Day-themed Caprese salad as an appetizer.

It doesn’t take much time to prepare, which allows you to focus on perfecting your main dish or maybe a fun dessert.

A TikTok user and home chef named Michele (@theblondehostess) is sharing her recipe for the cutest Caprese heart salad.

It’s so easy to do that you’ll probably want to make all your Caprese salads this way from now on.

So let’s get into the recipe. And why not sip on a glass of rosé while you prepare this unforgettable, stunning appetizer?

You’ll need fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, greens, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, sea salt, and a heart-shaped cookie cutter.

Start by slicing two juicy red tomatoes. Next, take the heart-shaped cookie cutter and cut out shapes from your mozzarella cheese.

Also, don’t forget to save the cheese scraps. You can use them for another time in your pasta, pizza, or salad. We don’t waste food around here, especially not in this economy!

Assemble the cheese and tomato slices on a wooden board, layering the cheesy hearts partly on top of the tomatoes.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.