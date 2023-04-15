Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Plane Tickets In An Effort To Boost Their Tourism Industry

If you’re looking for your next travel destination, set your sights on Hong Kong. Hong Kong is a bustling, diverse city with lots to do.

It’s often described as a shopper’s paradise. They have everything ranging from outdoor vendor stalls to cute little boutiques and high-end luxury stores.

You can also do some sightseeing to explore the beautiful city and observe its stunning skyline from Victoria Peak, the tallest hill in Hong Kong. It’s a highly popular tourist attraction, so be sure not to skip it!

In an attempt to draw in more visitors to boost their tourism industry, Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 plane tickets to people from all over the world.

Travelers can head to Hong Kong International Airport’s website and enter a drawing to win free round-trip tickets. Residents from Southeast Asian countries applied for their tickets back in March.

Currently, those from Mainland China are hoping that luck goes their way. For them, the drawing opened on April 1st.

For Western countries, including Europe, the UK, and the US, the drawing opens on May 1st. Several airlines are participating in the promotion.

Tickets will be available from Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Airlines, HK Express, and Greater Bay Airlines.

But wait, there’s more! Travelers don’t just receive free flights. Hong Kong has prepared over a million welcome gifts for its visitors. They are offering vouchers for restaurants, shops, and various attractions.

