His Girlfriend Ended Up Cheating On Him With Her Best Friend And He’s Heartbroken

To have your partner cheat on you is a terrible thing to go through. However, it’s even worse when they cheat on you with someone you know or have met before.

One man is distraught after his girlfriend cheated on him with her best friend.

He’s 25 and has been with his 23-year-old girlfriend for over four years. He had been cheated on in the past and vowed to himself that he would end the relationship instantly if he were ever cheated on again. However, this relationship changed things.

He describes his relationship with his girlfriend as “the most incredible relationship” he’s ever been in. They knew each other for years before dating, and he’s heartbroken over this incident.

They had been having a rough patch in their relationship. His girlfriend told him that she was moving out of her family’s house and into a place with roommates because things weren’t going well living at home.

They had already been dealing with being apart because of distance since he needed to move away not long after they dated.

Instead of moving into a place with roommates, his girlfriend lied and moved in with her male best friend.

She never told him the truth and hid this from him. Instead, they started getting into arguments, and he wasn’t happy with the state of their relationship.

Then, his girlfriend finally admitted that she moved in with her friend, kissed him, and developed feelings for him.

