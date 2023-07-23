His Girlfriend Is Hiding Their Relationships From Her Ex-Husband In The Midst of Their Divorce Because She Claims He’s A Jealous Man

Being in a relationship with someone who is still dealing with their ex can get messy. Whether it’s because they co-parent or work together, seeing your partner’s ex around is uncomfortable.

One man is at a loss for what to do since his girlfriend of eight months is avoiding telling her ex-husband about their relationship in the midst of their divorce.

He’s 44, and his girlfriend is 35. They were single parents when they met and have been together exclusively for eight months.

His girlfriend lives at her parent’s house with her three-year-old daughter, whom she had with her ex-husband. They are separated and in the process of divorcing.

“Being a divorcee with children myself, I know firsthand how difficult things can be and how long the process can take, and I don’t want to add any additional stress or pressure to an already stressful situation for her,” he said.

His girlfriend had always been very transparent about what’s been going on with her ex, which he’s always appreciated.

Unfortunately, the divorce process has been moving very slowly due to complications with her lawyers.

His girlfriend’s family is desperate for her to divorce her ex officially, but for now, no one can escape him, as he frequently drops by her parent’s house to see their daughter.

He doesn’t take her to his place; he only stops by to see her for a little while before leaving again.

