She’s Considering A Divorce Because Her Husband Doesn’t Treat Her As An Equal And Puts Her Down For Not Making Enough Money

This 28-year-old woman has been with her husband, who is 34, for five years and married for about three years. They also have a kid together.

Ever since the beginning of their relationship, her husband has also apparently preached about wanting everything to be equal between them.

“But in action, it’s always just been financial,” she revealed.

For instance, they have always split the cost of everything evenly, despite the fact that her husband has always earned more money. She was also always the person who went grocery shopping, cooked and cleaned their home.

Not to mention, she paid for all of their groceries completely by herself. Her husband just paid 50% of their bills.

Then, two years ago, they welcomed their child into the world. And her husband’s way of doing things started to take a serious toll on her.

They started to have arguments– mainly because running a household by herself was a very challenging job. Afterward, she began to work part-time.

“This wasn’t without faults like me still paying 50% of the bills on maternity leave while he was making loads of money,” she said.

Nowadays, her husband has begun paying the majority of the bills. But since taking over financially, he has started treating her like “an annoying pest.”

