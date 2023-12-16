Her Mom Keeps Trying To Set Her Up With Awful Men And Even Plans On Inviting A Random Guy To Christmas, So Now She’s Going To Skip The Party

This 41-year-old woman is currently single, so her mother– who is 71– won’t stop trying to set her up with new men.

And while she understands that her mom is just trying to be helpful, she thinks that her mom has absolutely horrible taste in guys.

On top of that, her mom and dad are already in an abusive relationship and really mistreat each other. That’s why she doesn’t trust her mom’s judgment one bit.

Now, the most recent guy that her mom set her up with did seem okay at first. She even met up with him a couple of times before realizing that he was super strange.

She eventually found out that he had actually been living in a tent with his ex-girlfriend right up until they met.

“Then I found out that my mother knew nothing about him either,” she revealed.

“My mom had literally picked a random man off the street– she had met him once at her church– invited him to dinner, invited me, and then pushed me to befriend him. I felt physically unsafe with him.”

She has also been in therapy for the past few years, working to get through the psychological and emotional abuse she experienced from her parents. So, she actually keeps minimal contact with them and only sees them for holidays.

Well, her mom recently informed her about a plan to invite a guy named Alex to their family Christmas party this year. And spoiler alert: Alex is just another random guy that her mom met at church.

