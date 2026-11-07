When a lady at work set TikToker @toniruth51 up with her son, she was optimistic that it would work out between them. Her coworker claimed that her son was a nice man who knew how to take care of women. Of course, she should have known better than to trust a grown man's mother.

But for their first date, he asked @toniruth51 to pick him up because he had been drinking. That was red flag number one. She waited two hours to let him sober up so he could drive, but he was still feeling tipsy. She had to pick him up anyway.

He took five minutes to make his way outside. He came out wearing a cowboy hat and was super excited about it. They went to the bowling alley for their first date.

When she told him that she wanted more snacks, he swiped his card to pay for them, but it declined. Instead of trying to swipe it a second time or using a different card, he immediately turned around and asked her to pay. So, she bought the snacks herself, which cost $16.

During his turn to bowl, his backside slipped out of his pants. She quietly told him to pull up his pants. He looked her in the eyes and said that there was "nothing wrong with showing a little [backside]."

She didn't end up finishing her wings, so she left them on the table for the servers to take care of. However, on their way out, her date grabbed her leftovers and took them home with him.

The next day at work, her coworker asked how the date with her son went. She told her coworker that her son was drunk the whole time. Her coworker was so embarrassed, and now things are awkward between them.

Her coworker then said that her son needed to stop drinking, which made @toniruth51 think that she knew exactly what her son was like all along, yet still tried to set her up with a bum.

Several TikTok users believed that @toniruth51's coworker had a plan to pawn her son off, and she set her sights on @toniruth51 as the perfect candidate.

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man holding a glass of wine

"She was looking for someone to take care of him because she's tired of taking care of him," pointed out one user.

"She knew. She's looking for a good woman to get him together. But who wants a project?! I would be so offended, like, oh, you thought I was gonna finish raising him," commented another.

"She knows you're a nice person, and in her mind, she's thinking you could be a good influence on him. Only one who can change him is himself," added a third.

You can view the video on TikTok here.