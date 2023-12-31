This Fungi, Known As The “Lion’s Mane Mushroom,” Grows In Forests Across Asia, Europe, And North America And Serves A Variety Of Medicinal Purposes

On the trunks of beech and oak trees, there grows something called the lion’s mane mushroom. These mushrooms are pom-pom-shaped, fluffy, and white, and look similar to a lion’s mane—hence the name.

They grow in forests across North America, Europe, and Asia. For centuries, the lion’s mane mushroom has been used as a food item and an herb for medicinal purposes throughout Asia and Europe.

According to a study from 2017 in the Journal of Restorative Medicine, the use of lion’s mane mushroom as a medicinal supplement dates back to 450 BCE. During this time, Hippocrates, a Greek physician, discovered the anti-inflammatory properties of fungi.

Lion’s mane has many potential health benefits and offers several vitamins and nutrients. For one, the fungi can help enhance brain function. It contains compounds that can protect against disorders like Alzheimer’s disease.

Some research has shown that lion’s mane may be effective at improving memory and symptoms of mild cognitive impairment.

In one study, adults with Alzheimer’s took a one-gram lion’s mane mushroom supplement every day for almost a year. The results found that the participants who took the supplement scored higher on cognitive tests than those who received a placebo.

Lion’s mane mushroom may also be an alternative treatment that works to relieve depression symptoms. The mushroom can minimize inflammation linked to depression, ensure healthy brain activity, and reduce the loss of nerve growth.

People living with depression are thought to have lower nerve growth, which is brought about by stressful situations.

Nerve growth is an important aspect of mood regulation, and a number of studies have proved that the mushroom has the ability to increase nerve growth. One study determined that taking a supplement containing the mushroom for eight weeks decreased depression and anxiety.

