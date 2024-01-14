She Banned Her Mother-In-Law From Her House After She Kept Telling Her How To Parent Her Own Daughter

Three months ago, this woman had a baby. It’s her and her husband’s first child, a daughter, and they won’t have any more children.

After having her daughter, she has begun to despise her mother-in-law, 56, because she’s been giving her unwarranted thoughts on her parenting.

According to her mother-in-law, she shouldn’t rush over and pick up her daughter whenever she cries because her daughter is just testing her, warning her that she’ll one day wish she’d let her daughter cry it out when her daughter is stuck to her like glue. Her husband’s mother told her this one week after her daughter was born.

She disregarded all of this and picked up her daughter, which angered her mother-in-law, who shook her head as she watched her refuse to listen to her.

Then, her husband’s mother began giving them baby clothes for her daughter, but they were boys’ clothing.

“They were dark blue and dark red outfits that said stuff like ‘Daddy’s Little Dude’ or had trucks all over it,” she said.

“When I commented on it, I was given a snarky, ‘She doesn’t know what she’s wearing, so I don’t see why you care. Seems like a weird thing to be bothered by. It’s free clothes; you should be thankful.'”

The strange thing about this is that these clothes weren’t thrifted or from other babies within the family that her mother-in-law was passing down to them.

These clothes were brand new, so her husband’s mother purposely bought clothing that was obviously more appropriate for boys.

