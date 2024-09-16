His Girlfriend’s Giving Him The Cold Shoulder Because He Won’t Let Her Brother, Who Lost His Job, Move In With Them For A While

This man and his girlfriend have been dating for around two years, and they moved in together just over a year ago.

While things in their relationship had been going great, his girlfriend’s brother has recently sparked some tension between them.

Apparently, her brother is 29 years old and lost his job about three months ago. So, his girlfriend actually wants her brother to stay with them “for a while” until he’s able to get back on his feet.

He noted that he truly does like his girlfriend’s brother and believes he’s a nice guy. Even so, her brother has a tendency to be pretty irresponsible – which worries him.

According to him, his girlfriend’s brother has jumped from job to job in the past. Plus, he doesn’t save much money and instead often lives paycheck to paycheck.

“Her brother has also crashed with other family members before, and from what I’ve heard, he didn’t exactly pull his weight when it came to cleaning or contributing financially,” he explained.

That’s why he isn’t comfortable with his girlfriend’s brother moving in, and he tried to tell her that. Additionally, he pointed out how they both are busy working full-time, and their place isn’t very big.

“I worry that we’ll be stuck supporting him for much longer than we’re expecting, and I really value the peace and space we’ve built in our home,” he reasoned.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, disagrees with his perspective. Rather, she actually accused him of being both selfish and unsupportive.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.