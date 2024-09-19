She Can’t Stand Living With Her Fiancé’s Family Anymore, And Since He Refuses To Move Out, She’s Planning On Leaving Him

With soaring rent prices and a shortage of affordable housing, countless young adults have continued living at home to save money.

However, sharing the same space with family can be incredibly difficult, taking away feelings of privacy and independence. Plus, it’s even harder for people who live with partners and their in-laws.

This 25-year-old woman is currently in the same boat and feeling a ton of strain, as she and her 29-year-old fiancé have been living with his family since the beginning of this year.

“At first, it was great,” she recalled, “And then things started to get bad.”

For some context, everyone in the house has a designated cooking and cleaning day. While this worked out in the beginning, things quickly fell apart.

All of a sudden, she’d clean the kitchen one day only to find it a complete mess right afterward. Or, on days when she was supposed to cook, she would purchase enough ingredients to feed all of them – a total of six people. Yet, her future in-laws would just go out to eat instead.

Her fiancé has younger siblings, too, and according to her, the kids are extremely messy. They also don’t respect her privacy.

“The younger son keeps coming into our basement apartment without asking. I can’t even dress without feeling like someone is going to come down,” she revealed.

Perhaps the worst part, though, is that both she and her fiancé pay rent to live with his family right now – and the amount they’re paying is enough for them to just get their own place.

