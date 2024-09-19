During A Wedding, She Told Her Friend That The Bride Had Been Badmouthing Her At The Bachelorette Party, So Her Friend Took Back Her $700 Gift

This 26-year-old woman is currently in a relationship with her 27-year-old boyfriend, and recently, they were both invited to his best friend’s wedding. So, his best friend’s fiancée – the bride – wound up asking her to join the bachelorette party, which took place in Niagara Falls.

Yet, after she arrived at the bride’s house on the day of the celebration, things took a pretty catty turn.

While she was sitting around with the bride and four other women, waiting for just one more girl to show up, the bride actually started badmouthing her fiancé’s female best friend. Coincidentally, the groom’s female best friend also happened to be one of her own good friends.

“[The bride was] saying how she hates her and how she doesn’t even want her to come to the wedding, so she made sure to sit her at a [bad] table where she didn’t know anyone,” she revealed.

Afterward, the bride just began laughing and saying even more mean things about her friend.

At the time, she just kept her mouth shut, too. But then, once the actual wedding rolled around, she couldn’t remain quiet about the bride’s gossiping any longer.

That’s because when her friend – who the bride “hates” – actually showed up for the nuptials, she was genuinely thrilled to be there. Her friend couldn’t stop talking about how happy she was for both the bride and groom.

Still, the real breaking point for her was when she found out her friend had actually given the newlyweds a whopping $700 as a wedding fit.

“I hesitated to tell my friend at first, but then I thought, ‘If I were in her shoes, I would want to know,'” she recalled.

