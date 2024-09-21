She’s Skipping Her Sister’s Wedding Because Her Ex-Fiancé, Who Cheated On Her With A Mutual Friend, Is Also Invited

This 27-year-old woman’s older sister, Emily, who’s 30, will be tying the knot soon. But, ever since she found out her ex-fiancé Brad was invited to the event, she’s been thinking about skipping the wedding.

She and Brad were together for five years when he actually cheated on her with a mutual friend two years ago. Once she found out about his infidelity, they broke up, and she was devastated for a while.

“It was a whole mess, and honestly, I still haven’t fully recovered,” she said.

During their relationship, though, Brad and her sister were really quite close. So, following the split, Emily remained in contact with him – which she wasn’t thrilled about, quite frankly. Nonetheless, she realized that was her sister’s choice to make.

What she didn’t expect was for Brad to land an invite to her sister’s big day, and when she heard about that last week through their cousin, she immediately confronted Emily.

She gave her sister a call and asked if it was true, and Emily acted extremely casual about the entire thing.

“Oh, yeah, I invited him. He’s still part of my life, and I didn’t think it would be a big deal. Plus, you’ve both moved on, right?” her sister replied.

Well, she just can’t fathom running into Brad at the ceremony. He hurt her beyond belief. They were planning their future together when she discovered he’d been cheating on her for almost half of their relationship.

“it completely broke me. I’ve done a lot of work to heal, but seeing him, especially at such a big event like my sister’s wedding, feels like a slap in the face,” she admitted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.