Do you believe in closure, or is it a myth? And if you do believe in closure, do you think it can be found by showing up unannounced to your ex's wedding?

In two short months, this 27-year-old woman is marrying her 29-year-old fiancé, Daniel, after three years together. Nobody makes her happier than he does, and she can't wait to call him her husband.

Now, this is not the first time that she's been engaged. Her 30-year-old ex-fiancé, Ryan, proposed to her back when she was 23. They spent five years dating before she figured out that Ryan was cheating on her with one of his coworkers.

"We broke up six months before our wedding. It was honestly one of the most humiliating experiences of my life. We'd already sent invitations, paid deposits, and started planning our future together," she explained.

"My best friend, Olivia (28F), was there through everything. She helped me cancel the wedding arrangements, stayed with me when I couldn't sleep, and was the person who encouraged me to start dating again."

After Daniel proposed to her a year ago, Olivia was one of the first people she shared the news with, and she invited her to be her Maid of Honor. She excitedly said yes, and everything was picture-perfect...until she had a dinner at her apartment last Saturday.

A few of her friends came over, Olivia included, and Olivia offhandedly remarked that she had talked to Ryan. She was shocked, as she didn't think they would have anything to speak to one another about following her split with him.

She questioned Olivia about why she was talking to Ryan in the first place, and she replied that Ryan contacted her to ask how she was.

"I thought that was strange, but I didn't want to make a big deal out of it. Then she said something that made the entire table go quiet. 'Honestly, I think he deserves some closure before you get married,'" she added.

shchus - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a bride wearing a crown and holding a bouquet of flowers

According to Olivia, Ryan has been having a tough time after he learned that she's engaged to another man, and he's looking to say sorry for his behavior.

She doesn't get this at all, as Ryan had three entire years to say sorry, yet he never took the opportunity to do so. From there, Olivia confessed that she invited Ryan to come to the wedding!

She was hoping Olivia was pulling a bad prank on her, but nope, she was entirely serious.

"Apparently, she'd contacted Ryan two weeks earlier and told him she thought attending my wedding could help him finally move on. She'd even sent him the venue address and ceremony time," she said.

"I was speechless. I asked why she thought inviting my cheating ex-fiancé to my wedding was remotely appropriate. She said she believed people deserved second chances and that Ryan had genuinely changed."

"I reminded her that this wasn't about giving him a second chance. I was marrying someone else. She told me I was being unnecessarily harsh. Then she said something I haven't stopped thinking about."

Olivia brought up that she moved on too fast with Daniel. Olivia elaborated that Daniel is a wonderful man, but she didn't think she had time to grieve Ryan.

She pointed out to Olivia that moving on from a cheater doesn't equate to her having unresolved feelings, which caused Olivia to start sobbing.

The night grew weirder as Olivia confessed to having grabbed coffee with Ryan a couple of times in the last several months. Olivia and Ryan have resumed their friendship, which Olivia kept a secret, as she knew she would have a negative reaction.

She kicked Olivia out and, the following morning, was greeted by a text from Olivia saying sorry for inviting Ryan without getting permission first.

Olivia defended herself by stating it's not fair for her to decline to hear what Ryan has to say. Next, she demoted Olivia from Maid of Honor, which made her call her.

Olivia cried on the other end of the line and insisted she made a mistake, but she wasn't buying it. Olivia did more than that, as she met with Ryan behind her back more than once, talked about her engagement to him, and asked him to come to the wedding.

Olivia roped Daniel into the mess and said he had to have caused her to rescind the title of Maid of Honor, which infuriated her, as that hadn't happened.

Yesterday, she got a call from her mom, who pushed her to allow Olivia to be in her bridal party again. Her mom doesn't want her to throw their friendship away, as Olivia has been her bestie for a decade.

Her mom feels she will be flooded with regret when she sees her wedding photos and Olivia isn't standing there beside her in all of them.

To be fair, it would make her uneasy to have a woman in her bridal party who believes her cheating ex deserves a second chance. She generously offered to reimburse Olivia for what she's spent so far on her dress and what she spent on the bachelorette party, because Olivia isn't getting back into the bridal party,

Olivia declined since she doesn't want cash; she just wants them to be best friends again.

"Yesterday evening, she sent me another message saying she'd blocked Ryan and would never speak to him again if I let her attend the wedding. I haven't responded. Part of me misses her terribly," she continued.

"We've been friends since high school, and she's been there for some of the most important moments of my life. But another part of me feels like she betrayed my trust in a way I can't simply overlook."

"I don't want my wedding to become an opportunity for my ex to get closure. And I don't want to spend my wedding day worrying about whether my maid of honor respects my relationship."

She's left wondering if she's a jerk for kicking Olivia out of the wedding after finding out that she invited Ryan behind her back.

Does anyone else think that Olivia and Ryan are sleeping together and Ryan totally still has feelings for her, so Olivia wants him to come to the wedding and try to get closure so they can officially be together and Ryan might magically love her then? Because I sure do!

What do you think?

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