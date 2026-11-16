Any kind of cheating is tragic, but someone has to be totally diabolical to cheat on their wedding day, and minutes before they're about to say their vows in front of all their guests.

Laney (@elenanygra on TikTok) works as a wedding planner, and she's sharing a real nightmare that happened less than two years ago, and it's always on her mind.

Laney finds it important for her to get to know a bride and groom she's working with on a personal level. If she has a groom that doesn't want to be involved, she grows closer to the bride.

But with this particular disaster couple, Laney worked more with the groom than the bride. The groom was totally a bright, sunny, golden retriever kind of guy.

Any time Laney communicated with this groom, he would tell her how many days were left until the wedding. He was obsessed with the countdown, and he was totally head over heels in love with the bride. Laney had never seen a groom that thrilled for his big day.

"That is why you can imagine how shocked, horrified, depressed, scarred, how just God-awful I felt when the wedding rolled around, and I walked in, obviously accidentally, on the bride full-on making out, I'll let you interpret how far it was, with the groom's dad," Laney explained in her video.

"I walked in on the bride making out with the groom's father less than 30 minutes before the ceremony was supposed to start."

Laney is curious how you would have dealt with this if you were in her shoes. She was meeting with the bride and groom monthly, knew all of their parents, and had spent a whole year assisting with the planning of this wedding.

Remember, Laney was hired to help, so while she wanted to handle things in a certain way, she had to be professional first and foremost so as not to damage her reputation or her business. Additionally, she had to be careful about her connection to the venue.

omelnickiy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a bride in front of a lake

The groom had so much love for his bride, and it was evident in the way he spoke about her and looked at her. Laney was dying to find this man ASAP and fill him in on what she had witnessed, but it wasn't that straightforward.

These people weren't her friends, as much as they felt like it after all the time she spent with them; this was strictly a business transaction for Laney and nothing more.

Laney quickly called two of her mentors to guide her through the day. They gave Laney the same advice; while they wished Laney could spill the beans about the bride's true character, it wouldn't be professional of her to do so.

She had no choice but to keep this secret private, especially because the bride and groom and all of their loved ones were from the South, where the ideology of minding your business is how people approach everything.

Oh, and yes, the bride and the groom's dad definitely saw Laney walk in on them that day. They ignored her, and she shut the door. Laney put on her game face and pretended she hadn't seen a thing.

"The bride had the audacity to pretend that she was tearing up when she was walking down the aisle while her poor, poor, poor groom was, I mean, he was balling; he was such a sweet, innocent mess," Laney noted.

"[The] rest of the night went on, and quite literally, it was just like any other wedding you would have seen...yes, the couple is still together today, at least as far as I am aware, because what made me think of this story is I was scrolling on Facebook last night, and both the bride and the groom just randomly happened to pop up on my Facebook suggested people you should follow feed."

The bride and groom each have their profile pictures set to photos of them at their wedding.

You can view the video on TikTok here.