Kayley Stead (@kayleysteadon TikTok) found out on her wedding day that her groom was a no-show, leaving her alone at the altar. The evening before, Kayley and her fiancé arranged to spend the night apart.

She was in an Airbnb along with all of her bridesmaids, while her fiancé was sleeping in an RV at their wedding venue, as all of the rooms in the hotel were booked. Her fiancé's family members had booked RVs at the venue, and they were at the venue that night too.

Her fiancé spent the evening with his groomsmen at the wedding venue, enjoying time on the beach and having food and drinks.

Her fiancé told all of the groomsmen he was going to sleep in the RV his mom rented so he could be well-rested for the big day, which they all approved of.

On the morning of Kayley's wedding, the groomsmen knocked on the front door of the RV and were confused that the groom was nowhere to be found. They tried calling Kayley's fiancé, but nobody could get a hold of him.

"Then I find out that he is gone. I actually wasn't worried at that point. I thought he had gone for a walk, a drive, somewhere just to clear his head because a wedding day can make people nervous and I completely understand that," Kayley explained in her video.

"And it was usual for him that when he was nervous, anxious, stressed, to go for a walk. So I wasn't panicked. Not one bit."

Kayley proceeded with getting ready for the wedding, as did her bridesmaids, and her sister did her makeup for her. The photographer and videopgrapher arrived at the Airbnb.

Next, Kayley call her fiancé's dad to see if he could get a hold of her fiancé and check in on him, as Kayley just wanted to make sure that he was alright.

mirage_studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a bride by herself

Her fiancé's dad said no problem, he was on it. At 11:30 that morning, her fiancé's dad called her back with bad news. Her fiancé was somewhere four hours away, and their wedding was supposed to happen in an hour and a half.

The realization set in for Kayley that her fiancé was not going to show up and the wedding was off.

"He's not coming. He doesn't want to go through with it," her fiancé's dad stated on the other end of the line.

Kayley sobbed so hard her makeup came dripping down her face and onto her chest. Her bridesmaids rallied around her, and her sister redid her makeup so that Kayley could speak to her guests and tell them that there would be no wedding.

She wanted to look her best, so she pulled it together. While there was no wedding or groom, Kayley still had the party anyway, becase she had spent so much time and effort planning it.

She never did get an explanation as to why she was so ruthlessly broken up with like that.

Kayley is an icon for partying it up with her guests (his friends and family did not stick around) even though she got left at the altar, and this seems to me like the universe giving her a blessing in disguise.

"What an absolute coward. He couldn't even be bothered to tell you. So cruel," one person commented on Kayley's video.

"I will never ever understand this. Why would you propose to someone, go ahead with wedding planning & even turn up on the day just to run off? How can anyone justify his actions? He's no man. I hope Karma does it's thing," another person added.

"This happened to my aunt and it’s still family lore today. She went on to get married to another man and had two kids (my older cousins) and lives the incredible life she deserves. We laugh now over stories of how my grandfather threatened to literally off her ex on what was to be her wedding day. You’ll be happy again and your family will have a ‘funny’ story to chat about over Christmas cookies," someone else said.

You can view the video on TikTok here.