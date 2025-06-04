She’s Angry That Her Dad Secretly Had Kids With His Affair Partner And Never Told Her

When this 29-year-old woman was little, she witnessed her parents fight nonstop, but she was not clued into why they couldn’t get along.

In time, she learned that her dad had an affair, and her mom found out because someone sent her mom a message stating that this woman was pregnant.

“People close to the mistress would taunt my mom, and she endured a lot (wild, I know, these monsters of humans have no decency at all),” she explained.

“My siblings and I also went through things no child ever should because of that affair. In 2012, my parents considered separating but chose to stay together to keep the ‘family intact.'”

“My mom stayed, and I’ve never questioned her decision. She is the strongest and most amazing woman I know. If she had left, I would have supported her fully and gone with her.”

She and her family live in Asia, and she says their society is extremely patriarchal. That’s part of the reason why her mom didn’t ultimately leave her dad, and she can’t blame her mom.

Her parents have reconciled, and the affair is done with. Several years back, her dad’s mistress kept on harassing her mom, as she was clearly envious of her.

Since this stressed her mom out, she decided to figure out who this awful other woman was, and she found her social media profile.

From there, she saw that her dad’s mistress had two children…who looked exactly like her dad. And that was how she uncovered her half-siblings.

“I felt betrayed, angry, and deeply unloved. I wondered why me, my siblings, and my mom weren’t enough for my dad. Why did he have to make another family with someone else?” she wondered.

“I kept my feelings to myself until I confronted him a few years later. I told him everything I knew, how much it hurt, and how much I hated him.”

“He apologized and made real efforts to make it up to me, my mom, and my siblings. He had been trying before, but this time he communicated it more clearly.”

This brings us to the present: she gets along well with her dad, but she can’t get over the whole half-sibling thing and how her dad was secretive about it.

She wishes these kids were never even born, since they serve as a reminder of how much suffering her mom has gone through.

Adding to all of the hurt, she is convinced she can’t have normal relationships with men due to everything her dad put them through.

She’s left wondering how she can finally move past all of this and stop hurting.

What advice do you have for her?

