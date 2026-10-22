Girly Chew Hossencofft was born in Malaysia and came to the U.S. in the 1990s. While on vacation at SeaWorld, she met a man named Daizien Hossencofft, whom she married a few years later and lived with in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Girly Chew had no way of knowing that the man of her dreams was nothing more than a con artist, though he claimed to be a doctor and was using a fake identity.

Daizien stole over hundreds of thousands of dollars from cancer patients after selling them a fake cure that turned out to be vitamin B-6. He convinced Girly Chew to adopt a boy he claimed was an orphan, but she later found out this was his biological son.

Eventually, Girly Chew caught on to Daizien's lies and knew that he was cheating on her on top of everything. Girly Chew confronted one of his girlfriends, who ended their relationship, and that sent Daizien into a rage.

She later told authorities Daizien choked her and threatened to take her life over that incident. Girly Chew worked at a bank as a teller, and she revealed to her coworkers she was terrified of Daizien. She moved out of the house, filed for divorce, and began taking karate lessons to hopefully protect herself.

While Girly Chew was still married to Daizien, he started a romance in the summer of 1999 with a gorgeous model who evolved into a fashion designer, Linda Henning.

Prosecutors would later allege that Linda and Daizien conspired to kill Girly Chew, and on September 10th, 1999, when Girly Chew failed to show up to her job, her coworkers reported her missing.

Julie McGuire, another woman Daizien was having a romantic relationship with and whom he met on the internet, later said he mentioned that he would make Girly Chew "disappear," and that if someone gets dissected, they can never be found.

When authorities went to Girly Chew's apartment, they found bleach stains on the carpet that tested positive for blood and were linked to Linda and Girly Chew. There were also sand art particles, glitter, and cat hair in Girly Chew's apartment that all came from Linda's house.

NamUs - pictured above is Girly Chew Hossencofft

Later that day, a state highway employee came across a tarp, a woman's blouse, underwear, and shorts stained with Girly Chew's blood. Duct tape with Girly Chew's hair was found nearby.

During the week of September 12th, Linda talked to her friend and said, "Girly had been kidnapped and killed," but that information was not yet made public.

Court documents state, "the prosecutor alleges that more than one individual reported Henning to have made remarks that she had consumed the flesh of Girly Chew. And, moreover, when Henning addressed the Court at her April 18, 2003 sentencing, she also argued that the State alleged she was a 'cannibal, an alien queen, and a Ninja Assassin warrior.'"

Although Girly Chew's remains were never recovered, in October 2002, Linda was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and additional felonies.

Linda is currently 73 and has spent the last 24 years behind bars, and now, she's being granted a new trial after a judge determined that she was mentally incompetent during her original trial.

Second Judicial District Judge Cindy Leos referred to Linda's prosecution as an "absolutely overwhelming miscarriage of justice." The judge felt that Linda had suffered from severe delusions that didn't make it possible for her to assist in her own defense.

"How can she rationally assist her attorney, given that she didn’t even think she was involved in the crime?" Judge Leos asked. A hearing has been scheduled for today to see if Linda will be released pending a second trial.

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