You know what's going to leave your jaw on the floor while you're freaking out over how the truth is indeed stranger than fiction? This story I'm about to tell you, courtesy of Talia (@bytaliajade on TikTok).

Now, Talia bought her son second-hand Minecraft pajamas off a website called Vinted, which I personally love and have never heard of anyone having a problem with before today, but there are some sickos on the internet, and poor Talia sure encountered one.

When Talia received her order, she opened up the package of pajamas and was horrified to discover a pair of poop-stained underwear inside. She definitely did not order those!

Talia only purchased pajamas, so she reached out to the seller, seeking an explanation for the disgusting surprise. The seller got back to her, responding that the underwear was a "free gift."

This all went down two months ago, and the fun just keeps on coming from this woman, who left Talia a one-star review as a buyer on the website, which I didn't even know you could do.

"The girl who sent me the underwear just left me a review claiming I asked her for her used underwear. Like, I wish I were making this up," Talia explained in her video.

Talia shared a screenshot of what the seller said along with the single star she gave her as a rating. "Very weird, started harassing me, asking for my underwear after they bought something from me," the seller wrote.

Talia clarified that no, no, she most certainly did not ask this woman to send her poop-stained underwear. Talia also blocked the seller following the purchase, so she doesn't understand how she was able to leave the review in the first place.

"The entire complaint was that I did not want these underwear. Like, how do we go from me asking her why were there underwear included in my order to then think that I asked her for them?" Talia wondered.

Shi - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a pair of pink underwear

"So in conclusion, I ordered Minecraft pajamas, and here I am, publicly announcing that I did not solicit underwear from strangers. The end."

"After working in the returns department at a warehouse, I am not surprised by anything anymore. I’ve got some crazy stories of things that [my coworkers and I] found in the returns," one person commented on Talia's video.

"Girl, stop it, this is insane!!!" someone else exclaimed.

"I’m crying laughing at this entire saga. I have no words," a third person added.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.