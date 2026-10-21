If your spouse literally took your money away and froze your account after you went out to have dinner with your coworkers, would you find that alarming?

Nearly four years ago, this 31-year-old woman married her 35-year-old husband, and she's always reassured herself that his personality traits just mean he's insecure and protective.

What I mean by this is that her husband enjoys knowing where she is, who she is with, and what time he can expect her back home. Should she not arrive on time, he calls her nonstop until she picks up.

While this all irritated her, she didn't think it was an enormous issue. However, throughout the past year, her husband's behavior has grown worrisome.

He would get upset if she made plans to do something without him. For example, if she agreed to grab lunch with her sister, her husband would try to make her invite her sister over to their house, not go out to a restaurant.

"If coworkers invited me somewhere after work, he’d say married women shouldn’t be hanging around single people at night. Last Friday, some people from my office organized dinner because one of our coworkers was leaving the company," she explained.

"I told my husband about it several days beforehand. He wasn’t happy, but he didn’t explicitly tell me not to go. During dinner, he texted me constantly, asking when I was leaving. I replied a few times and eventually stopped checking my phone because it was getting embarrassing."

She returned from dinner at 10:30 that evening, and her husband refused to speak to her. The following morning, she went out grocery shopping and was shocked when her card got declined at the register, as it was attached to a joint bank account that had plenty of money in it.

She logged into her banking app to see what was up and noticed that her husband had taken all of the money out of the account and transferred it to one that only he can control.

Dragana Gordic- stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman having dinner in a restaurant www.chipchick.com

"When I confronted him, he said he was 'protecting our money' because apparently I’m starting to behave like a single woman. That scared me more than the argument itself," she added.

"I asked him to transfer the money back. He refused and told me that once I started 'respecting the marriage again,' we could discuss it."

"I reminded him that my salary goes into that account too. He basically said that because he earns more, he should have the final say over our finances. Something just clicked."

It dawned on her that this was about far more than the dinner. Her husband has been snooping through her phone, getting mad at her outfits or specific friends, demanding she turn her location on, and questioning her about every single thing she's bought recently.

So, she packed a bag and went to her sister's house. Her husband has been incessantly calling her after she left, accusing her of wrecking their marriage and running away.

Her husband has never done anything so concerning, especially with money, so she feels guilty for getting out of there. But if she goes back home and acts like what her husband did is normal, she's not sure what he's capable of doing the next time he becomes mad about something.

"I don’t even know whether I’m asking how to fix the marriage anymore. I think I’m asking whether I’ve been minimizing controlling behavior for years," she continued.

I'm scared for her. It is beyond horrifying that her husband took away her access to money over going to dinner with her coworkers. She should stay at her sister's house and file for divorce because she's right; what will he do the next time he's angry? I wouldn't want to stick around and find out.

Also, it is abusive to take away your spouse's access to their own money; there's no way around that. She should go straight to a lawyer and not try to tip her husband off to leaving the marriage.

What do you think?

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