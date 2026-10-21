Do you think there are some secrets that are acceptable to keep from your spouse, or is it wrong to hide the truth about something that could impact their life, too?

It was two decades ago that this man took leave from the military after serving in Iraq. He went to Minneapolis so he could party and have a fun time.

While there, he ended up getting a woman pregnant. They kept in touch through social media following their fling, and she told him she was going to have the baby, then place him up for adoption.

He feels that she made the best choice at the time, as they were too young to be parents. He was 21, and she was 23 back then.

"She didn’t know me well enough to trust me and made the best decision she could at the time. This all happened while I was still on deployment back then; we could only communicate through email. She told me he was a boy but didn’t tell me his name," he explained.

"I have made some attempts to find him, but the nature of the closed adoption makes that legally difficult. I’ve never told a single person. There isn’t a week that goes by that I don’t wonder about him."

"I hope he was with a good family; I hope he’s a good man now. I hope he knows that none of this was his fault and that he was (or would have been) loved."

He is currently married, but not to the mother of his son, who is out there somewhere. He actually tied the knot 14 years ago and went on to have an 11-year-old son with his wife.

"I’m not a good man [for] keeping this secret. It’s incredibly painful to carry, but I’m certainly not in the right here," he concluded.

Z A C - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man smiling on a sidewalk www.chipchick.com

Well, he can do a DNA test through a company like Ancestry, then set his profile to public so that if his son comes looking for him one day, it will be easier to locate him.

He could also reach out to the mother of his child and see if she has any more information she's willing to give him. I do believe that he's a good dad, and I hope he can connect with his son one day.

All that aside, I do think he should try to tell his wife about this secret that he's keeping or confide in his own parents. It's a heavy burden to carry this around on his own.

What advice do you have for him?

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