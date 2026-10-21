If your spouse made a major decision that impacted your lifestyle and finances without bothering to ask you first, how would you feel?

This 36-year-old man married his 34-year-old wife four years ago, and they have been together for seven years in total. They have both always held full-time jobs and shared responsibilities for paying their bills.

Lately, his wife has become obsessed with the tradwife lifestyle, and originally, that wasn't something he thought he would have to keep an eye on.

"She started cooking more, baking things from scratch, gardening, keeping the house organized (never ever did that before), and talking about how nice it would be to focus on home life instead of climbing the corporate ladder," he explained.

"I honestly thought it was probably a phase, as I wouldn’t really say she naturally did or enjoyed any of those things for most of the time we were together."

"She’s been promoted 3 times in about 3 years and was making the most money she’s ever made, more than she ever thought she’d make, according to her."

But last week, his wife quit her job out of the blue and didn't bother having a conversation with him before making such a rash decision.

She had mentioned feeling stressed about her job and wanting to focus on matters in their home more, but she never once stated that she was planning on leaving her career behind.

When his wife returned home from work after quitting, she let him know that working isn't for her, because it's just not the life she wants for herself.

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Instead, her plan is to remain at home, tend to her garden, cook delicious meals, and be a stay-at-home mom...even though they do not have any kids.

"I think it’ll be extremely difficult for us to maintain our current lifestyle (which isn’t extravagant, but comfortable) on one salary," he added.

"Technically, I can cover all of our bills with my salary, but then that’s it. I will be living paycheck to paycheck and unable to afford anything else, cover any emergencies,nor save anything. This isn’t something I ever agreed to, let alone discussed."

"She says that now that she won’t be working, we’ll be able to save money because she can grow more food, shop around for deals instead of just buying at one store for convenience, cook and meal prep, do more work on our home herself without hiring people."

None of this will save enough money to make up for the salary his wife had, and her income was close to his, so losing that money will cause their household income to drop to half of what it was.

He said to his wife he felt uneasy with her making such an enormous financial decision without even asking him to weigh in. She responded that he should feel happy that she has a desire to care for their house and him.

She also delusionally believes he will have more time to focus on advancing his career since she will be able to deal with everything at home. This isn't even something he is interested in.

"I've wanted children for a while. We've discussed having a baby, and I thought we were generally on the same page about starting a family in the next couple of years," he continued.

"She was really worried about going back to work after having a baby, the cost of daycare, and many other things. I asked her if, with this change, she’d feel ready to start talking seriously about having a baby, since the one good thing about all this is that it’s solved many of those issues."

"She says she has too much to work on and worry about to have a baby, and she isn’t so sure she wants one at all now. Her reasoning is that she wants to enjoy being a homemaker without the added responsibility of raising children."

He reminded his wife that she threw her income away without letting him have any input, and she said her job made her sad and happiness is more important than money, anyway.

His wife has really backed him into a corner, and he's livid with her for doing this. If she was so unhappy, she should have found a different job, but she's not willing to even think of that as an alternative option.

His wife maintains that she wants a traditional kind of marriage, but they can't agree on what that truly means. He's left wondering how he can move on after his wife made a life-changing decision without consulting him first.

I consider this divorce-worthy, and he absolutely should not have a baby with his wife. Being someone's spouse means making joint decisions on life-changing topics, not selfishly moving ahead with what you want to do while dragging the other person along for the ride.

What advice do you have for him?

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