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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 21, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If your cousin's spouse kissed you amid a rough patch in their marriage and you thought you were falling for them, would you pursue them?

This 17-year-old girl's cousin is married, yet separated from her 31-year-old husband, Evan, at the moment. Evan cheated on her cousin after she got pregnant with their little girl, who is currently two, and that's the reason why they separated.

Her cousin is more like a big sister to her than anything else. Her cousin is aware that she's been going through a tough time in her life, so her cousin invited her to sleep over for a couple of days to hopefully get rid of all of her stress.

They even organized a Halloween party of sorts and invited some of their family members. Despite being separated, her cousin and Evan are still good friends, so Evan was on the guest list.

"From what my cousin tells me, they even still sleep together sometimes. So he was one of the people who came by for the party, and he stayed the whole weekend with us as well," she explained.

"When it was getting late, most of the family left for the night. My cousin, being a mother of a toddler, tends to sleep early as well. So Evan and I were the only ones left who stayed awake."

Evan asked her to accompany him to the liquor store, and she agreed. This was the first time she had ever been alone with Evan before, and he questioned her about what she likes to drink.

She doesn't drink, so Evan bought her something sweet and strawberry-flavored. One drink later, she was extremely intoxicated.

After driving back to her cousin's house, she and Evan sat there in his car listening to music and drinking. She thought they had a ton in common as they discussed certain lyrics.

teen girl in a blue dress Vyacheslav - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a teen girl in a blue dress www.chipchick.com

Evan then wanted to know if he could give her a hug after she revealed some trauma from her past. He leaned in and rubbed her back as they hugged, which she found comforting. She assumed he was just trying to be like a big brother to her, but nope. Evan had other intentions.

"Evan kept complimenting me: how I've grown into a beautiful young woman, how he's happy to see this side of me, that I'm very mature for my age, and how I've become his favorite person just in one night," she added.

"I repeatedly thanked him and smiled, but I was super drunk and could feel how dizzy I was getting. I legit kept laughing at everything, and I felt so loose. But after he said that, that's when he leaned in and kissed me (it wasn't just a peck, by the way)."

"I reciprocated, but I genuinely regret it. I really wasn't thinking in that moment. It was the mix of all the alcohol, and I guess [the] depressing conversation."

She was wasted and feeling vulnerable. Lately, she's been feeling very lonely, and how Evan treated her made her feel like someone wanted her.

After sobering up, she thinks a friendship with Evan would have been better than making out with him in his car, which she admits was messy of her.

She does believe she's having feelings for him. Evan is incredibly handsome, but she never paid attention to his appearance until this moment, especially because he's her cousin's cheating, lying husband.

"And yes, he's much older than me. I know he's in the wrong for doing what he did. But I don't feel like I hate him or anything. Just confused. And I don't want to hurt my cousin (she'd hate me if I told her)," she continued.

"They live states away; I barely see him even once a year, if at all. So there's no chance anything like that continues...but he's been texting me a lot lately. I'm scared to feel like this. I really need advice on how to ignore him and not let it escalate."

Ugh, Evan is a predator, and she should block him and tell her husband about the kiss. She didn't do anything wrong, and Evan took advantage of her.

Her cousin deserves to know that this is the kind of man she's still married to in case she's considering giving him another chance or anything like that.

What do you think she should do?

You can read the original post below.

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 21, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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