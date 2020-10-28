Lindsey Vonn Has A Body Positive Message To Share With You After Being Picked Apart For Her Swimsuit Pics

I don’t really have to sit here and tell you that Lindsey Vonn is pretty amazing. She’s a former alpine skier and still one of the top female athletes in the world.

She hit the slopes at the age of 3 and retired from the sport earlier this year after sustaining multiple injuries.

Lindsey has participated in four different Olympics, winning one gold and two bronze medals while competing in them. She has also taken home seven World Cup medals; two golds, three silvers, and two bronzes.

With a body that has done incredible things us mere mortals can only dream of doing, it’s unbelievable that someone like Lindsey Vonn has trolls too eager to pick her apart for how she looks…and yet, she does.

In a post she shared on Instagram, Lindsey had some important things to say about remaining body positive while faced with “ruthless comments.”

Instagram; Lindsey shared the photo above along with her message about body positivity

