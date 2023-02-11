He Made $1.4 Million By Investing His Parents’ Money In Stocks, But Now, They Are Refusing To Share The Percentage They Previously Agreed On And Want To Give Him $100,000 Instead

This 25-year-old guy claims that ever since he was a young boy, he has been very interested in learning about finances, how to make money, and how to be successful in general. He would watch Youtube videos and read books about these topics constantly.

Then, by the time he graduated high school, he decided to attend a private university in Germany to study international business and marketing.

Now, even though his parents were financially “fine” since they owned a family business, he claimed that they were not rich. Still, they did not hesitate to support his education and actually paid for his college tuition in full– which he is very grateful for.

Once he got to the private university, though, he was not always happy. A large percentage of the student population were the children of very wealthy people who owned fancy clothing, cars, and other belongings. So, he sometimes felt like an outsider.

At the same time, though, seeing what other students had also motivated him to start changing his personal financial situation while still in school. More specifically, by the end of his first semester of college, he decided to begin investing.

“My plan was to expand my knowledge in a period of six months and then invest the money that I had saved up by working in our family business,” he recalled.

So, after reading many books, conducting research, and speaking with professors, he eventually felt capable and decided to enter the stock market.

He put $7,000, the entirety of his savings, into Tesla stock at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic– when most stock prices had already fallen.

He remembers that being a really exciting and special moment in his life, simply because he trusted himself and took that leap of faith. The best part, though, was how, shortly after he invested the money, it really started to grow fast.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.