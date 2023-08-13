After Her Sister Got Pregnant At 17, She Ended Up Adopting Her Twins, And Now Her Sister Wants Them Back

This 31-year-old woman’s sister, 28, has two biological children who are twins. The children are 11 years old, a boy and a girl.

However, she has been the one caring for her sister’s kids for their entire lives, as her sister got pregnant at 17 and insisted on keeping her children.

“She underestimated how hard kids were and gave up,” she explained. “Since the second she brought them home, my parents and I did all the work, apart from feeding (which she would often refuse to do as she was tired).”

“A little after the twins were born, we found out that my mom had early-onset Alzheimer’s, so I had to take on more responsibility with the twins.”

One year later, she graduated from college and became the main caregiver for both her sister’s children and her mom. She had her own business and was able to work from home.

Down the road, she legally adopted the twins. Her sister signed over the legal rights without any arguing and seemed fine with it. Her income, combined with her father’s, allowed the family to feel financially comfortable.

A couple of years after that, she and her then-boyfriend, whom she had been dating for several years, got married.

Her husband knew that she had legally adopted the twins, and he was kind and accepting of them in his life.

Then, she and her husband talked about how they wanted to grow their family, and they decided to start trying to have children after broaching the subject with the twins.

