After Her Teen Daughter Got Pregnant, She Told Her Daughter To Either Sue For Child Support Or Get Out Of Her House

When this 40-year-old woman’s daughter, Ava, got pregnant at 18, she dropped out of high school. At the time, Ava had been dating Andrew, who was 19. Andrew and his family are Mormon.

While Ava was considering her options, she was debating on not continuing the pregnancy, but Andrew expressed his beliefs and claimed that it would be wrong for her to do so.

Now, Ava is almost 19, her baby is 10-months-old, and she is unemployed. Andrew moved from Jacksonville, Florida, to Miami in order to attend college.

He never officially ended the relationship with Ava and instead tried to imply that he wanted to be in a long-distance relationship with her.

Andrew left his sleeping bag and a few toiletries in Ava’s bedroom in an attempt to prove to her that he would be there for her and their child.

“Now, he has changed his number and blocked Ava on social media after accusing her of cheating, so this could not be his baby. He ignores all communication offering for him to prove he’s not the dad,” she said.

She acknowledged that she hadn’t been tough enough with Ava, especially when she compared Ava to her two other children.

Her oldest daughter, 20, lives at home but has a weekend job as a barista, and she also recently got a job where she works three hours a day doing QuickBooks for a local church.

Plus, her oldest daughter is going to school to be an ultrasound technician, and she contributes $150 per month toward rent. If her daughter needs to purchase new clothes or wants to go out to eat, she pays for all of it herself.

