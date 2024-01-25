As You Crack Open A Cold One After A Long Day Of Work, Save A Sip For Your Yard: The Carbs, Sugars, And Minerals In Beer Can Help Solve A Wide Range Of Gardening Woes

There’s nothing more refreshing than cracking open an ice-cold beer after a long day of hard work watering, digging, weeding, and pruning in your garden. But have you ever thought about sharing some of your drink with your plants?

As you’re quenching your thirst, try not to drain the can of every last drop. Save a little leftover liquid to use in your garden!

The carbohydrates, sugars, and minerals in beer can benefit your garden in many ways, serving as a useful solution for several common gardening problems. Here’s how beer has the power to help your outdoor space thrive.

Beer As A Flying Insect Trap

If you’ve ever tried to bask in the tranquility of your garden only to have your peace of mind ruined by buzzing insects swarming around your head, you know the struggle is real. It’s impossible to relax with so many pests in your presence. Flies love to hang around compost piles and gardens until they become the worst nuisances. Luckily, there’s an easy fix to this.

Many winged insects can’t resist the sweet stuff, so the sugar in beer that’s created during fermentation will draw them in. To make an insect trap, simply add the dregs of an old beer to a few bowls and place them outside. The bugs will fly toward them and stay until they’ve had their fill. You can even include a couple of drops of liquid detergent in the mix to make it sticky so they won’t be able to fly away.

Beer As A Compost Booster

There are so many things you can put in a compost pile, from fruit peelings and vegetable scraps to eggshells and coffee grounds. Eventually, that mountain of items will break down and turn into essential nutrients for your soil to improve plant growth. But did you know that a little beer can help speed up the composting process?

The yeast found in beer stimulates the bacteria that cause the organic matter in your compost to decompose. You can combine a bit of beer with soda, warm water, and ammonia. The liquid will also make your compost pile moist, which is important for the effectiveness of your compost. However, be sure not to add too much because it’ll get ruined if it’s overly wet.

