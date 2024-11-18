He Left His Sister And Her Husband Stranded Without Her Purse Or His Cell Phone On Their Honeymoon Because They Wouldn’t Stop Pranking Him 

This 28-year-old guy has a 26-year-old younger sister who he claims has always been a “prankster.” He typically just goes along with her jokes, but after she recently tied the knot, she took one prank too far.

For some context, his sister and her husband booked a beautiful mountain cabin that was a few hours away for their honeymoon, and his sister asked if he could drive them there. That way, they wouldn’t have to rent a car.

“I agreed since they’re family, and it was a way for me to contribute without buying an expensive gift,” he recalled.

However, as soon as he picked his sister and her husband up, they were apparently in “full prank mode.” First, they changed his GPS to another language and hid his phone when he wasn’t looking. They also kept messing with his radio.

“I laughed it off, but I was also kind of annoyed because it was a long drive,” he said.

Then, once they finally arrived at the cabin, things got worse. His sister and her husband convinced him to stay for a little while to have some food and “check out the view.”

He agreed, and they wound up hiding his car keys. He spent nearly 45 minutes searching for them; meanwhile, his sister and her husband “laughed their heads off.”

By the time he found his keys, he was over them, too, and stated he was leaving. His sister begged him to stay longer, and he refused.

“And as I was leaving, they sprayed silly string all over my car, which I’d just cleaned before the trip,” he revealed.

