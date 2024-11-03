His Wife Absolutely Hates That He Volunteers At A Dog Shelter

Throughout the last couple of years, this 33-year-old man’s 32-year-old wife has had a tough go of things.

She was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that negatively impacted her quality of life for quite a long time.

His wife also struggled with her mental health and had several friends pass away on her. She is currently in therapy, and she has a handful of specialists that help her out.

While his wife was dealing with all of this, she worked part-time, but back in May, she resumed a full-time position as she started a medication that made her improve.

But back when his wife was not feeling well, he did all of the cooking and chores around their house.

He also drove her to every one of her appointments. He spent all his time off taking his wife to various specialists since she was so exhausted she could only bring herself to go running once weekly.

“Once she got better, I started taking up volunteering in a dog shelter, which is something I had stopped doing while she was sick because I didn’t have any time,” he explained.

Lately, his wife has mentioned to him that she feels disconnected in their marriage since he spends two nights each week volunteering.

Now, his wife is out of the house three or four evenings every week with her running club. If they’re not running, they go to yoga classes or the sauna together.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.