She’s Grossed Out That Her Dad’s New Girlfriend Is Close To Her Age

Nine years ago, this 20-year-old girl’s mom and dad got divorced. Her parents are both now 48, and although a lot of time has elapsed since they split up, she still feels the emotional pain and turmoil from it.

Her mom brings it up daily, and she recently had to block her in an effort to put the divorce behind her.

“Because of our traumatic past, I’m not used to seeing my dad being happy,” she explained. “I only grew up seeing him stressed, anxious, angry, and worried about us (me and my sister).”

“So any signs of him being happy and being in love disgusts me. I feel horrible for it because I…think he deserves the world because I’m so grateful for what he has done for me.”

She told her dad that she would be open to him finding love again with a new woman, but she had one rule for him to follow: she didn’t want him to find an age-gap girlfriend.

She said this to her dad over dinner one night, and a couple of months later, her dad did exactly what she didn’t want him to do: he got a 28-year-old girlfriend.

Her dad was born in 1976, and his girlfriend was born in 1996, which means they are 20 years apart. And his girlfriend is so close in age to her.

“The thought of her being 8 years older than me just keeps on spinning in my little overthinking brain,” she said.

“This age gap thing is really unlike him cause the last relationship he had (my mom, lol) was literally 6 days. I sometimes joke about my dad being the creepy old man that’s 6 days older than my mom.”

