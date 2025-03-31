He’s Getting Married In May, And A Private Investigator Caught His Fiancée Cheating On Him

In May, this 29-year-old man is supposed to be getting married, but he unfortunately just found out that his 27-year-old fiancée, Emma, is cheating on him.

He’s been with Emma for the last five years, and three years ago, they moved in together. He genuinely believed that he would be spending the rest of his days by Emma’s side.

“The back story is Emma comes from a very wealthy family. They’re big players in the real estate business here locally,” he explained.

“Her father is on billboards and has political power in our small town. Emma works for her dad’s company as an agent. There’s this guy named John who also works for her dad’s company. John is in his mid-30s with an entire wife and family.”

“A few weeks ago, I ran into a friend of Emma’s from work. She informed me that Emma and this guy John might have something going on, and I might want to look into it. I asked her would she [thought] that, and she claimed that Emma and John were being touchy at the office.”

He asked that this woman not say a word, because he wanted to investigate on his own. Now, he works as a pilot for an airline, so he’s not always at home, meaning Emma certainly has the time to cheat.

He quickly hired a private investigator to look into what Emma was doing while he was away for work. Within half an hour of him leaving to go to the airport, John showed up at his house.

John actually let himself in even though Emma wasn’t home. Later on, the private investigator tailed Emma and John to a restaurant in another town.

He has videos and photos as evidence, including a shot of Emma and John making out in the restaurant parking lot.

Emma took a trip to Nashville next under the guise of seeing a friend. Well, John’s office said he just so happened to be out of town that same weekend.

A week ago, he put cameras in the house that look like plugs, and he caught Emma and John sleeping together in their bedroom.

The private investigator also found Emma’s Maid of Honor (and bestie) was in the house while Emma and John were in there too.

He’s had all the proof of Emma’s affair with John for days, but he’s done nothing with it, and he’s played it cool, so Emma doesn’t know that he knows.

He’s trying to work through how to deal with everything. One of the options is to dump Emma right now, or he could wait days before the wedding and do it before they get their marriage license.

“If she had just cheated on me at some hotel or whatever, I’d just break up with her. But her cheating on me in our bed is something I can’t let go of that easily,” he said.

“Also, if her best friend knows, then all her friends know about it probably. I’ve already informed my parents and friends about the situation. I just want ideas on how to expose her, because I’m truly hurt about this whole thing. Her parents are paying for 80 percent of the wedding.”

“I’ll probably lose some money but I think it’ll be worth it waiting it out. My friends had the idea of us just disappearing on a trip the week of our wedding and ignoring her. That’s at the top of the list currently.”

What do you think he should do?

