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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 20, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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On June 14th, police officers responded to a call about a shoplifting incident regarding a diaper theft at a Walmart located on U.S. 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered two subjects and a juvenile child fleeing from the store into a vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove in the direction of the officers, almost striking one," a statement from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety detailed.

"An officer then discharged their weapon, and the vehicle fled the scene. The subjects arrived at a local hospital where one juvenile child in the vehicle was pronounced deceased, and another subject had critical injuries. No law enforcement officers received any serious physical injury."

1-year-old Kohen Wiley was the child who got shot, and his mom, Vellesiya Wiley, was holding him on her lap in the car when the officer opened fire.

According to Vellesiya, she tried to raise Kohen up off her lap so the officers could see she had a baby with her, and her friend was the one behind the wheel. As Vellesiya's friend was driving off, she hit another car with Vellesiya's open door.

A police officer then fired shots, which struck Kohen and Vellesiya's friend.

"Kohen Wiley was a loving and playful one-year-old boy whose life was tragically cut short. He was shot by a police officer at Walmart in Senatobia, MS, leaving his father, Daveon Williams, devastated and searching for answers," a GoFundMe page created to help Kohen's father explained.

"Kohen brought so much joy to those around him, and his loss has left a void that can never be filled. His father is struggling to cope with this unimaginable tragedy and is seeking justice for his beloved son."

A state investigation was launched, and following its conclusion, Lynn Fitch, the Mississippi Attorney General, announced that the officer responsible for fatally shooting Kohen was "justified" in his use of deadly force and was cleared of any wrongdoing.

GoFundMe - pictured above is KohenGoFundMe - pictured above is Kohen

Martin Zummach, the attorney representing the officer who fired his gun, maintains that the driver of the car and friend of Vellesiya "tried to kill" his client and the other officers involved and that he was given no choice but to discharge his weapon.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 20, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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