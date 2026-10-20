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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 20, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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Little Shop of Horrors is a musical that first premiered in 1982 and was adapted from a film by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. It quickly became celebrated for being the first horror comedy in the world of musical theatre.

"There were a lot of musicals and cabaret pieces in the late 70s and early 80s that were playing with the interface of apocalyptic, end-of-the-world, tacky horror movies and pop music," Alan Menken told Playbill.

"But Howard’s insistence that we remain truly heartfelt and knowing, yet not getting into self- mockery, was the key to what made us different."

Little Shop of Horrors is all about a florist shop employee named Seymour Krelborn who ends up raising a bloodthirsty plant that devours human flesh, so it makes for quite a macabre and darkly comedic story.

When 17-year-old Ana Mota learned that her high school was performing Little Shop of Horrors for her senior year, she couldn't wait to audition for a chance at landing the lead role of Seymour Krelborn.

She wowed the director and was given the part, despite it traditionally being for, well, a man.

This was hardly the first time Ana was cast in that kind of role, as she previously played male characters on stage, such as Jack from Into the Woods.

Just days after being promised the role of Seymour, the Grand Prairie Independent School District attempted to have a boy take her place, which Ana declined, before deciding to cancel the play completely.

The school district has since cited Senate Bill 12 as the reason for canceling the performance, which does not allow drag performances to take place publicly in front of kids.

Red stage with spot light on empty drawn curtains. Show concept.Who is Danny - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a stage with a red curtain

Speaking to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Ana said that she felt upset by her school's decision, as she didn't see how it qualified as drag.

Later on, the Grand Prairie Independent School District clarified that they also felt sensitive to themes of an abusive relationship in the play, leading them to pull the performance.

"This course of action does not diminish the accomplishments and the talents of these students," the district explained in a statement.

"Rather, we want to ensure that we do everything in our power to put them in a position to be successful while adhering to state and federal law."

Ana and her mom are planning to ask the school board to reconsider next week.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 20, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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