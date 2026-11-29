On January 28, 2001, the Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Giants, scoring their first-ever Super Bowl win. That day, 18-year-old Jill Lyn Euto had plans to watch the Super Bowl with her family.

At the time, Jill lived in a studio apartment a few miles away from her 17-year-old sister, Jenna, and their mother, Joanne. According to Jenna, Jill was fiercely independent.

She had dropped out of school in the ninth grade and obtained her GED right away. She was working at the Aeropostale store in the ShoppingTown Mall in Syracuse to pay her rent.

Around 11 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Jill called and asked to speak to their mother. Jenna had picked up the phone and told her that they were heading out to the grocery store to get taco ingredients for the game.

That was the last time anyone heard from Jill.

When Jenna and her mother returned home from the grocery store about an hour later, Jenna called her sister back. She left multiple voicemail messages.

Their mother assumed that Jill must have had a change of plans and that they would hear from her later. They started watching the Super Bowl without her.

The next morning, their mom found out that Jill didn't show up for work. Jenna and her mother went to Jill's apartment and knocked on the door.

No one answered, so Joanne went inside. She was greeted with a terrible sight. Jill had been stabbed multiple times in the neck, chest, and the back of her body.

Syracuse Police Department - pictured above is Jill

Jenna tried to go into the apartment, but Joanne blocked her from seeing Jill's body. Joanne called the police in hysterics. The police arrived soon after. They found the murder weapon at the scene. It was one of Jill's kitchen knives.

There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment, so the killer was likely someone Jill had known. She was murdered the day before she was found. Days, weeks, and then months passed without investigators getting any closer to the killer.

For the next six years, Joanne dedicated her life to Jill's case. Sadly, in 2007, she died without getting justice for her daughter. She had taken a landscaping job to earn extra money, but during a shift, she fell from a flat roof and hit the back of her head. She died instantly.

Today, Jenna is still fighting for justice for her sister. Since so much time has passed, she does not believe Jill's case will be solved. But she has a sliver of hope that Jill's killer or someone who knows the killer might reveal themselves someday.

"I wanted to see her have a kid, and she wanted to be a mom," said Jenna. "It doesn't feel like it's been this long since I've seen her, or this long since I've talked to her."

If you have any information about Jill Lyn Euto's murder, you can contact the Syracuse Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 315-442-5222.