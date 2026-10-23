Search

Human content, AI powered search. 

Latest Stories

Sign Me Up
Shopping
Chicks we love
Entertainment
Celebrity
Weddings
Freaky
Sports
True Crime
Lifestyle
Animals
Human Interest
Beauty & Style
Recipes
Reviews
Advice
Gardening
Health & Fitness
Home
Parenting
Relationships
Romance
News
Travel
Featured

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 23, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio
Follow on Google NewsFollow us

Growing up in a small town can feel stifling, but for one teen, living in a tight-knit community has become an inescapable nightmare, and it's all because of her family.

This 16-year-old girl is an affair baby, and her mom knew she was sleeping with a married man. Her mom and dad carried out an entire affair until her mom got pregnant, and her dad dumped her.

"My mom told his wife, hoping he would come back to her, but he stayed with his wife, and they agreed he and their family would have nothing to do with me," she explained.

Her mom didn't want to move out of their tiny town, so she grew up witnessing her dad's family develop a deep-seated hatred for her, including his kids.

Her dad's youngest child, whom he had with his wife, is several months younger than her. The rest of his kids are 8, 5, and 3 years older than she is.

All of her siblings have gone around saying nasty things with the intention of letting it get back to her. Since they live in such a little town, of course she's heard everything they've had to say.

"School has been awful for me because everyone knows what I am, and my father's children make sure I feel left out because of it. His youngest has even sent friends to mess with me in and out of school," she explained.

"They even got me fired from my first job because my boss didn't want to deal with them coming in and messing stuff up every time I was there."

"I hate my mom for putting me through this, and I am so tired of seeing my father's kids so much when they feel this way about me. But I don't know what I can do about it."

teen girl with serious expression Natalia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a teen girl with a serious expression on her face

Her dad defends his kids to no end, and even when the school has gotten involved over bullying, her dad bails them out, and nobody gets in trouble.

Her mom is still desperately hoping her dad will come back to her one day, and she thinks that's why her mom isn't trying to help her out at all.

"I need advice because I feel like I have no escape, and I'm struggling because of it. My only family is my mom, and she's useless as a support person," she continued.

"At school, none of the teachers or other adults will do much for me. I get some reassuring words and [am] sent on my way."

Wow, her mom and dad are both making bad choices that negatively impact her, and that's so heartbreaking. I think the only thing she can do is concentrate on getting good grades so she can go to a college far, far away from all of them and finally be free.

Just because you're related to people doesn't make them family, and I hope she can meet better people to support her as she grows up and gets out of there.

In the meantime, maybe she can find another part-time job outside of her town so she can work to save up her money and give herself a safety net.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 23, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

The Top 5

The Latest

The Top 5

More for you

If you caught your spouse cheating and had reason to believe their affair partner's child was theirs, would you set about telling the affair partner's unsuspecting spouse?

This 36-year-old woman has a husband, Pete, the same age as her, and they have two kids. Approximately a year ago, she

Keep Reading

If you went on a date with someone who said they were embarrassed to be with you over your body hair and then gave you an ultimatum, would you still want to see them?

Last weekend, this 26-year-old man went on a second date with a girl he thinks is gorgeous. This girl is everything he ever

Keep Reading

If you found out that your spouse went behind your back and paid their ex's rent for two entire years while keeping it a secret from you, what would you do?

This 34-year-old woman has been married to her 37-year-old husband for the last 8 years, and she thought their bond was pretty unshake

Keep Reading

If your spouse permitted you to have an open marriage and sleep with someone else, only to get upset about it later, would you find that fair?

This 28-year-old woman has been with her 36-year-old husband for the last six years, and they have a three-year-old daughter. Their marriage is a ha

Keep Reading

As they say, timing is everything. How would you feel if your spouse waited years to confess that they cheated on you just two days before your wedding?

A year ago, this woman's husband revealed to her that he hooked up with someone else literally 24 hours before they said their vows (which

Keep Reading
Load More

Most Popular

Lifestyle With A Female Focus
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Editorial Policy
Copyright © 2026
Chip Chick