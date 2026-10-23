Growing up in a small town can feel stifling, but for one teen, living in a tight-knit community has become an inescapable nightmare, and it's all because of her family.

This 16-year-old girl is an affair baby, and her mom knew she was sleeping with a married man. Her mom and dad carried out an entire affair until her mom got pregnant, and her dad dumped her.

"My mom told his wife, hoping he would come back to her, but he stayed with his wife, and they agreed he and their family would have nothing to do with me," she explained.

Her mom didn't want to move out of their tiny town, so she grew up witnessing her dad's family develop a deep-seated hatred for her, including his kids.

Her dad's youngest child, whom he had with his wife, is several months younger than her. The rest of his kids are 8, 5, and 3 years older than she is.

All of her siblings have gone around saying nasty things with the intention of letting it get back to her. Since they live in such a little town, of course she's heard everything they've had to say.

"School has been awful for me because everyone knows what I am, and my father's children make sure I feel left out because of it. His youngest has even sent friends to mess with me in and out of school," she explained.

"They even got me fired from my first job because my boss didn't want to deal with them coming in and messing stuff up every time I was there."

"I hate my mom for putting me through this, and I am so tired of seeing my father's kids so much when they feel this way about me. But I don't know what I can do about it."

Natalia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a teen girl with a serious expression on her face

Her dad defends his kids to no end, and even when the school has gotten involved over bullying, her dad bails them out, and nobody gets in trouble.

Her mom is still desperately hoping her dad will come back to her one day, and she thinks that's why her mom isn't trying to help her out at all.

"I need advice because I feel like I have no escape, and I'm struggling because of it. My only family is my mom, and she's useless as a support person," she continued.

"At school, none of the teachers or other adults will do much for me. I get some reassuring words and [am] sent on my way."

Wow, her mom and dad are both making bad choices that negatively impact her, and that's so heartbreaking. I think the only thing she can do is concentrate on getting good grades so she can go to a college far, far away from all of them and finally be free.

Just because you're related to people doesn't make them family, and I hope she can meet better people to support her as she grows up and gets out of there.

In the meantime, maybe she can find another part-time job outside of her town so she can work to save up her money and give herself a safety net.

What advice do you have for her?

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