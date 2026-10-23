A woman named Air (@heyitsair on TikTok) went on a first date so uncomfortable that I couldn't help but cringe as she kept piling on the details.

Now, Air met the man on a dating app, and they went on their first date to a brewery back in January. He ordered pretzel bites and proceeded to talk about himself so much that Air could hardly sneak a word in.

So much for using a first date to get to know someone! This guy was so disrespectful that he pretty much ate all of the pretzel bites and only let Air have two off the plate. When he was finished, there were still sides of mustard and nacho cheese left over.

The guy picked up the cup of cheese, and Air had a bad feeling about where he was going with that, so she looked away, hoping he would think twice.

"I could feel him staring at me, so I look back at him, with, like, a blank stare, and he goes like this with the cup of cheese, scoops it out with his finger, and goes, 'Mmmmmm,' while making direct eye contact with me," Air explained in her video as she mimicked the guy sucking cheese off his finger and moaning.

Air couldn't hide the look of disgust as it crossed her face. She wondered why he thought that was acceptable behavior for a first date, and she definitely didn't find it attractive.

Air wishes she ended the date there, but the guy mentioned he got tickets for them to go to a comedy show. Air had never been to one before, and she wanted to go.

On the walk over to the show, the guy pushed Air and yelled that he didn't want her to get hit by a car, in some weird, over-the-top act of heroism. Air was confused, as she could see the car coming.

As they got to the venue, the guy bragged about spending $9 on their tickets and plopped down in the front row, where he tried to get the attention of the people performing. Air's date tried to talk to the performers and make them laugh.

carlesmiro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man sitting at a table smiling

Air had ripped jeans on, and there was a hole in her knee. Her legs were crossed, and this guy reached over, slid his hand into the hole in her jeans, and rubbed her leg.

Air then realized she knew one of the girls there and went over to talk to her when the performance was over. That girl's boyfriend ran the improv comedy show, and Air's date excitedly asked how he could join them.

The girl's boyfriend responded that they didn't have room in the group, so he would have to find another one with an opening. Air felt so embarrassed that she just wanted him to stop speaking.

Air told her date they had to wrap up the evening, as she had work early in the morning. On the walk back to her car, he grabbed her and pulled her in for a kiss. Air was not trying to kiss him, and he told her he had been waiting all night to do that.

As she was driving home, the guy incessantly texted her about how much fun he had and how he couldn't wait to see her again. Air decided to confront him about the whole sucking cheese off his finger thing, and he claimed it was just a joke.

"Well, I wasn't laughing. That was disgusting. Anyways, ended up telling him [I] wasn't interested, not going to happen again, thanks so much for your time," Air continued.

This month, Air was scrolling on the same dating app she met that guy on and was shocked to see him listed as her most compatible match.

"What do you mean most compatible? In what life?" Air asked.

You can view Air's video on TikTok here.