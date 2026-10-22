If you were displaced by a house fire and went to stay with your partner's family, only to have their mom call you a freeloader on day three, how would you feel?

This 19-year-old girl has really had a bad week. While she was at school, her house caught fire because of an electrical problem. Luckily, firefighters were able to save the majority of her house, but her parents' bedroom and her room were also severely damaged in the blaze.

They were able to rescue a bit of their personal belongings that weren't too far gone. Her mom and dad want to have the house fixed up before they return, so they have been living with her aunt in a different city, located an hour and a half away.

It became challenging for her to get to school every day, as her dad had to drop her off before heading to the office. As soon as her boyfriend's dad found out about the house fire, he was worried and offered to let her stay with them until the house is move-in ready.

Her mom and dad said she could take her boyfriend's dad up on his generous offer, but her parents and her boyfriend's parents have not yet met.

She went to stay with her boyfriend three years ago, and his brother moved into their parents' room so she can sleep there. She feels appreciative of all of them for making space for her.

Last night, her boyfriend bought takeout for dinner, and as soon as his mom spotted it, she demanded to know who had paid for the food.

"I told her my boyfriend had ordered it, but she made a comment about how I had only been there for three days and was already getting comfortable spending their money," she explained.

"I was caught off guard because I never asked them to buy me anything. Then she called me a freeloader and said that just because her husband offered me a place to stay didn’t mean I could take advantage of their kindness."

pressmaster - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a couple eating takeout on a couch

"What hurt was that I never asked to move in. His dad was the one who offered, and my parents only agreed because we thought everyone was okay with it. I also haven’t been here long enough to even settle in properly."

She feels uncomfortable staying with her boyfriend now, and it seems his mom really didn't want her there from the start. Her boyfriend insists she shouldn't feel bad, but she doesn't want to interact with his mom daily after she called her a freeloader.

She's left wondering if she's taking this too personally, or if she should try to have a conversation with his mom.

Well, his mom intentionally tried to make her feel unwelcome, so she should move back to her aunt's house. Also, trying to talk to his mom won't help turn her into less of a jerk, so that would just be a waste of her energy.

If his mom was so upset about her husband being nice, she should have spoken to him about it. That didn't give her boyfriend's mom a right to take it out on her when she's the one going through a tough time.

What do you think?

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