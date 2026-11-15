Most women assume their best friend and their husband are the two people on the planet who would never dare to stab them in the back, especially under their own roof.

This 35-year-old woman and her 40-year-old husband are currently expecting, and she has a three-year-old son from a prior marriage.

A week ago, her 37-year-old best friend (who is her husband's former coworker) was invited to their house to hang out with them. She had not seen her best friend since New Year's because life was busy, and she really did miss her.

Her best friend came to her ultrasound appointment, and when they returned to her house, they put on a movie and had some drinks together (hers were mocktails, of course). At 11 p.m., her toddler son woke up, so she snuggled him in his bed until they both ended up falling asleep.

"I woke up at around 4 a.m. to find my friend gone and my husband passed out on the floor, and he had wet himself. I got him cleaned up and into bed before going back to sleep myself," she explained.

"Later the next day, my friend called me. Apparently, while I was asleep with my son in the next room, she and my husband had made out for quite a while before she decided to [go further but not all the way]."

"She says he asked her to, using a fantasy I had told him about wanting to try as a reason for her to do it, saying I knew and would be okay with it."

She called her husband out, who claims that after his third drink and kissing her goodnight, he can't recall a single thing. He doesn't remember doing anything with her best friend.

So while her best friend remembers the whole steamy evening, her husband does not.

Maria Vitkovska - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a red sweater

She's overwhelmed and isn't sure how to handle this. Her husband has cheated on her in the past, and she chose to forgive him and move on.

Her husband has a history of drinking to the point where he has flirted with other girls right in front of her face and crashed her car. Additionally, he can be irritable and aggressive.

"In this month alone, I’ve had to go get him three times when he’s passed out drunk somewhere. I believe that he doesn’t remember it, but he also asked for it," she continued.

"Literally. I don’t know if this means my friend...assaulted my husband or if he cheated, but either way I don’t know if I can forgive him or move on from this."

She's left wondering if she would be a jerk to divorce her husband rather than treat him like he's a victim of assault while remaining by his side and acting like a supportive wife.

Regardless of what her husband said to persuade her best friend, her best friend is definitely not a friend of hers; she's more like her enemy for fooling around with her husband. So first, she needs to block that girl and never speak to her again.

As for her husband, he's a major problem, and she would not be wrong for divorcing him, because he has already proved he drinks way too much and is comfortable hitting on women as well as cheating on her.

I believe he's just claiming he doesn't remember because that's an easy out.

What do you think?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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