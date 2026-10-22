If someone claims to be happily married yet cheats on their spouse repeatedly, do you think they're lying about how thrilled they are in their marriage?

This 39-year-old woman says she really is happily married to her husband. They don't have any problems; just busy lives and hectic schedules, which means they rarely spend time with one another.

In February, she ended up having an affair with her 34-year-old male coworker. She says it was strictly physical, and they met up five times to sleep together.

"It was just the thrill and desire to be wanted [that] was the reason I engaged in it. In this time, though, he has ended it twice; we don’t talk for weeks, then he comes back," she explained.

"I fell pregnant in April with his baby, as my husband has had the snip. Then I [terminated the pregnancy] (please don’t judge), but it turned out to be an ectopic pregnancy, and I nearly died in July due to this. My husband thinks it was a burst cyst on my ovaries."

Her affair partner didn't provide her with any support throughout this time, and then she let him weasel his way back into her life.

Lately, he's been quite distant with her, only to admit that he got married on a Saturday, yet they had met up a day before that. He promised he hadn't slept with his wife since before their wedding.

After they spent time together, he abruptly ended their affair and stated that he's going away for work.

"I need advice from the ladies [who] were strong enough to walk away. How did you cope? He left our company in April, so I don’t have to see him ever again, but it’s the wanting and my head hurting from knowing I shouldn’t be doing this or wanting it," she continued.

ZoomTeam - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a yellow coat

I feel bad for her husband, and she's deluding herself into thinking she's happily married if she so easily strayed. She's such a mess that she should do her husband a favor and file for divorce while also staying away from her affair partner.

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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