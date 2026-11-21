If your spouse preferred to be unemployed, knowing it financially jeopardizes your family, how would you get them to reconsider?

This 38-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife have two children who are six and nine. For close to a decade, he's been the breadwinner of the family, but last year, he was laid off from his job in tech.

His wife was a stay-at-home mom, but she found a full-time job to help out, and since then, they have been equally dividing their household chores.

Two months after losing his job, he got hired somewhere new, but the income he's making now isn't as much as he received before.

"About 3 months ago, my wife resigned [from] her job, as it was a fairly toxic workplace of gossiping and poor upper management. She has since, however, not made any attempts to get back into the workforce," he explained.

"I’ve tried to have conversations with her, acknowledging her previous workplace was toxic and [that it] was the right call to leave."

"She is now saying she’s burnt out and not ready to return to work. Our household expenses need her to get back to earning a salary."

If his wife remains unemployed, they're going to be under a tremendous amount of financial stress. He tried to tell his wife that if she doesn't get a job by a specific date, they will be completely out of money, to which she replied that he's pressuring her.

He's left wondering if he should allow his wife more time to bounce back from burnout or tell her to hurry up and find another job.

AlexGukalovUkraine - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman outside in a field

Yeah, no, she's an adult and needs to go get a job to not put their family at risk. It's not like it's just the two of them; they have kids to support, and it's not fair for her to let him be stressed out about the lack of money coming in.

I mean, everyone I know is burnt out yet can still hold down a job. That's life. He needs to make it clear to his wife that they will all be homeless, including the kids, if she doesn't hurry up and rejoin the workforce. Maybe that will inspire her.

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