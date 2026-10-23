There certainly are many ways to find love out there in the world, but do you think it's creepy for a student to end up marrying their high school teacher?

A woman who goes by @roadkllallig8r on TikTok is talking about how a girl from her high school married their teacher, and there were signs of their inappropriate relationship that other students caught on to.

The teacher in question was the assistant teacher for their sports medicine class, and he was 28 back then. He was always weird with the female students and way too touchy-feely, @roadkllallig8r recalled.

This teacher even acted far too friendly with @roadkllallig8r, but one girl in particular, he was really all over, and all the students picked up on it.

"We noticed she would have her head on his lap or her feet on his lap...you seem like you are close in a way like we don't know about," @roadkllallig8r explained in her video.

"And then one day they were at a game...and there's a shed where the ice was all kept. And one of the girls was going back to fill up the ice because we would give the athletes ice packs a lot, and she went inside the shed and I guess they were kissing in there."

"So, yeah, that escalated quickly, but they were kissing in there apparently. And, so this rumor started going around..."

The girl involved in the inappropriate moment was the daughter of their school's athletic director, who was close to the sports medicine teacher.

The athletic director got angry about the rumor flying around school, because it involved his daughter and his friend. The athletic director did make the sports medicine teacher leave the school and resign.

Elnur - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a male teacher sitting in the classroom

The athletic director said he had to quit before he got investigated, and this all stayed one big rumor. However, @roadkllallig8r and the rest of her classmates still follow the girl who kissed the teacher on Instagram, and it's obvious they never stopped seeing one another, even after he resigned.

From there, they got married, and they now have a kid. This teacher wasn't even handsome, according to @roadkllallig8r, so she can't understand the appeal.

"I feel for her. That's a strange situation to be in. I wonder if she ever got out of that mindset in high school that...I feel like you're so easily persuaded and influenced in high school, that, like, did you just stay in that mindset and you're still in it?" @roadkllallig8r wondered.

She admits she thinks about this girl every week and is curious if it ever dawned on her that the teacher did something truly wrong.

If you were about to say this is crazy and there's no way this happens that frequently, well, people rushed to the comments section to share their stories about students who were pretty much preyed on in the classroom.

"A lot of my old classmates are now dating teachers. One is currently dating a teacher who was a predator to a lot of guys at my high school. The other is now married to a middle school teacher she had," one person commented.

"Same, except he was our 8th grade English teacher," someone else said.

"Girl, it’s happening in my hometown too. One of them was in a lower class than me, and she started dating our AT LEAST 55-year-old algebra teacher…they even moved to Florida together after his wife caught him cheating. I was also in daycare with this man’s children, and the new girl is younger than his youngest daughter," a third person added.

"Girl!! A shop teacher at my high school married one of his students!! And now they have kids together who attend the same high school, and he’s a coach for the girls softball team," a fourth person weighed in.

You can view the video on TikTok here.